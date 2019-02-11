Find out what crimes have been happening where you live in Mansfield

Police have revealed a list of crimes in Mansfield over the last week.

Crimes reported across Mansfield district between noon on February 2 and noon on February 9 include:

Berry Hill

It was reported on Tuesday, February 5, that items had been stolen from a building site on Black Scotch Lane.

Items were stolen from a blue Nissan parked on Cobbleston Drive between 9.30pm on February 5 and 7.15am the next day.

Broomhill

Two people were disturbed breaking into a vehicle parked on a driveway on Newport Crescent, at about 1.15am on Sunday, February 3. An untidy search had been carried out inside the car.

Items were stolen from a vehicle parked on a driveway on Fairholme Drive between 6pm on Saturday, February 2, and 12.25pm the next day.

Another vehicle on Fairholme Drive was searched overnight on the Saturday, although nothing was taken and there was no damage.

Documents were stolen after a vehicle on Marlborough Road was entered and searched. The incident was reported to police on Monday, February 4.

A motor bike was stolen from Sadler Street between midnight and 6.15am on Wednesday, February 6.

Cumberland

A works van was broken into on Brown Street on Thursday, February 7, between 4pm and 6.30pm, although nothing was taken.

Eakring

A works van was stolen from Bedford Avenue between 11pm on February 4 and 7.10am the next day after keys and other property were stolen from within the address.

A car was taken from the drive of a property on Big Barn Lane after keys were taken from inside the property between 8pm on February 5 and 2.15pm the following day. Other keys were also taken at the time of the incident. A door to the property was left insecure.

Forest Town

A vehicle was stolen from Pelham Way between 10pm on February 6 and 8am the following day.

A person was seen running away from Heatherley Drive on February 6, at about 1.05am, after attempting to break into the garage.

Grange Farm

A caravan on Sutton Road was broken into after a window was smashed on February 4, at about 1.15am.

A property on Sutton Road was broken into between 11am and 2.30pm on February 5.

Lindhurst

A Ford Transit van was broken into between 6.30pm on February 2 and 9.15am the following day. Clothing and keys stolen from inside the vehicle.

Oak Tree

A property on Mappleton Drive was entered through a smashed glass window between midnight and 9am on February 7.

The rear door was forced at a shop on Jubilee Way South between 6.10pm on February 7 and 9.30am the following day.

Items were stolen from the rear of a works pick-up truck parked on Hathersage Walk at about 8.30pm on February 4.

Number plates were stolen from a vehicle parked on a driveway on Ling Forest Road between 3pm on February 2 and 10.10am on February 5.

Portland

Police were alerted to an industrial unit on Abbey Industrial Park just after 3pm on February 2, after an alarm was activated following an attempt to gain entry. They were called again at 4pm after tools were stolen in a break-in.

Tools were taken from a vehicle believed to have been left insecure while parked on Hillsway Crescent. It was reported to police on February 8.

Number plates were stolen from a vehicle on High Oakham Road between 9.30am and 11am on February 8.

Robin Hood

Fishing tackle was stolen from a rear garden on Vale Road. it was reported to police on February 3.

Town Centre

A van was stolen from Midworth Street after the key was left in the ignition on February 3, shortly before noon.

A laptop was stolen from a pushchair of a shopper in the town centre on February 2, at about 1pm.

Warsop Birklands

A man reportedly stole items from a site on Oakfield Lane at about 1.15am on February 8.

Garden items were stolen from aback garden on Carr Lane between 5pm on February 6 and 2pm the following day. Damage also caused to fencing during the theft.

Number plates were stolen from a van on Longden Terrace, between afternoon of February 7 and 10am the following day.

Inspector Nick Butler, Mansfield district commander, said: "If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity e.g. did you or anyone you know witness one of the incidents, do you know the person responsible is, have you noticed any suspicious activity prior to any incident, or do you have any CCTV footage that may be of any help, then please contact the Nottinghamshire Police safer neighbourhood team on Manssouthnpt@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk"