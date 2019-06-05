Find out what crime has been happening where you live

Here are the latest crimes in Mansfield reported to Nottinghamshire Police.

Only areas with reported crimes are listed.

Latest crimes reported in Mansfield.

Berry Hill

Burglary Dwelling:

Burglary occurred overnight between 11pm on Sunday, June 2, and 6.30am on Monday, June 3. Items and vehicle were stolen from the address on Chatsworth Drive.

Attempted break in, on Robin Down Lane between 10pm Sunday, June 2, and 7am on Monday, June 3. Damage caused to conservatory door.

Theft Other:

Dumper truck stolen overnight from construction site on High Oakham Drive, this happened between the hours of 4.30pm on Tuesday, May 28 and 7.30am on May 29.

A push bike was secured by a chain to the front wall of a property on Scholars Way, was stolen. This happened between the hours of 9pm on Friday, May 31 and 10am on Saturday, June 1.

Two items of plant machinery was stolen from a construction site on Lindhurst Way. This happened at about 1pm on Monday, June 3.

Broomhill

Burglary other than Dwelling:

A garage has been entered overnight and an untidy search has occurred. This happened between 11.30pm on Saturday, May 29 and 8am on Sunday, May 30. Nothing was stolen from the Cheriton Close address.

Theft From Motor Vehicle:

On Bould Street a vehicle was broken into overnight. This happened between the hours of 18.30 on Sunday the 2nd June and 06.45 hours on Monday the 3rdJune.

Eakring

Theft of Motor Vehicle:

A vehicle was stolen from Maltby Road reported to the police on Monday, June 3.

Gange Farm

Theft From Motor Vehicle:

A Toyota vehicle has been broken into overnight between the hours of 10pm on Wednesday, May 29 and 7.30am on Thursday, May 30.

A vehicle was broken into on Mill Court between the hours 11pm on Wednesday, May 29 and 8am on Thursday, May 29, two pairs of sunglasses, iPod and coat to the value of £400 were taken.

A vehicle was broken into on Century Avenue overnight, this happened between 7pm on Wednesday, May 29 and 7.45am on Thursday, May 30. Glove box contents were emptied but nothing stolen.

Ladybrook

Burglary Dwelling;

A property was broken into on Harrington Street, this happened between 12.30pm and 10.20pm on Saturday, May 29.

A shed was broken into on Burns Street at 4.14am on Friday, May 31.

Leeming Lane

Burglary Other Than Dwelling;

Public house broken into Leeming Lane South at 02.15am on Thursday, May 30. Entry gained by forcing two windows. Property was also damaged inside.

Theft From Motor Vehicle:

A car parked on the driveway on Muirfield Way was broken into between 9pm Monday, June 3 and 5.15am on Tuesday, June 4. Jackets and sunglasses were stolen from within.

Theft of Motor Vehicle:

Childs quad motor bike was stolen from the rear garden of a property on Radbourne Street. This happened between 1am and 4am on Monday, June 3. It was stolen from a secure garden.

Theft Other:

Vehicle was taken from Bath Lane on the Sunday, June 2.

Lindhurst

Burglary Dwelling:

An attempt break on a Trowell Court garage happened between 7pm on Friday, June 28 and 1.40am on Saturday, June 29. No entry gained, damage has been caused.

Damage was caused to a door on a property on Redruth Drive, whilst attempts were made trying to gain entry to the property. This happened between noon and 2pm on Friday, May 31.

Burglary Other Than Dwelling;

A garage on Newark Close, attempts were made to gain entry reported to the police on Friday, May 28 at about midnight.

On Yeovil Court a property’s key safe has been damaged. This was reported to the police on Sunday, May 30.

Theft Other:

On Thursday, May 27 a property had some wicker furniture stolen from the garden of the property on Southwell Road West. It was taken at 10.50pm.

Oaktree

Burglary Dwelling:

A property was broken into on Hollington Way. Door had been prised open reported to the police on Saturday, June 1.

Burglary Other Than Dwelling:

Garage has been broken into on Mappleton Drive; this happened between the hours of 6pm on May 27 and Tuesday, May 28.

Theft Other:

Monday, June 3 a dumper truck was being driven by two youths on Eakring Road 9.32pm. It was heading towards the desert.

Portland

Theft of Motor Vehicle:

A blue Ford Fiesta was stolen without keys from Nottingham Road between 1pm and 5.30pm on Wednesday, May 29.

Priory

Theft Other:

Lead flashing stolen from a property on Church Street, and damage was caused to trees. Reported to the police on May 28.

Waste oil was stolen from Swan Lane, approximately 200 litres. Happened between midnight and 4pm on May 30.

Ravensdale

Theft Other:

A parcel was delivered to the wrong address on Blake Crescent, delivery driver returned to the address to claim the parcel but they denied that the parcel had been delivered. This occurred on Monday, June 1.

Robin Hood

Theft Of Motor Vehicle:

A vehicle on Park Hall Road has had a rear window forced open. This has happened between 9.15pm on Sunday, June 2.

Sherwood

Burglary Dwelling;

A Thorseby Street property was broken into whilst the occupants were sleeping, this happened between 10.30pm on Saturday, June 1 and 5am on Sunday, June 2.

Theft Other:

A purse was stolen a bag from within a store on West Gate on Friday, May 31.

A mobile phone was left in a restaurant in the town centre and was picked up by a stranger. This occurred at 6.11 on Friday, May 31.

Cash was stolen from a handbag whilst a female was shopping on the market area. £30 was taken. This happened on Saturday, June 1.

Bank cards were lost at about 2am on Saturday, June 1 around the Leeming Street area.

Warsop / Birklands

Theft From Motor vehicle:

Both number plates have been stolen from a vehicle parked on Longden Terrace sometime between 4.55pm and 4.07pm on Wednesday, May 29.

Both number plates have been stolen from a vehicle parked on Sherwood Street. They were last seen at approximately 8.30pm on May 28.

Number plates were stolen from a vehicle parked on Vickers Street. Last seen at 7pm on Tuesday, May 28.

Theft Of Motor Vehicle:

A Ford Fiesta in blue was stolen from Sherwood Street; it was parked on a driveway. Happened in the morning of Saturday, June 1.

READ MORE Nottinghamshire man jailed for trafficking Polish nationals to work at Sports Direct







If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity e.g. did you or anyone you know witness one of the incidents?

Do you know who is responsible?

Have you noticed any suspicious activity prior to any incident?

Or do you have any CCTV footage that may be of any help?

If so, contact the Nottinghamshire Police Safer neighbourhood team on Manssouthnpt@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk

READ MORE Nottinghamshire pensioner attacked in own home as police hunt men responsible for 'despicable crime'