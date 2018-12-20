Find out if a crime has happened in your area- Mansfield crime report

Here is a list of crimes that have been reported in and around Mansfield recently from Nottinghashire Police.
OAK TREE
Theft:
There was a report of a mobility scooter stolen between December 13-19, on Findern Court.
On December 15, there was a report of a phone stolen from a vehicle at a car park on Jubilee Way South.
PLEASLEY HILL
Burglary dwelling:
Between 8:00am to 6:00pm on the December 13, there was a property burgled and items were stolen on Hillmoor Street.
Burglary other than dwelling:
On the December 16, there was a report of a break in to a construction site and damage to the fence on Enterprise Road.
PORTLAND
Theft:
Reported on the December 14- on December 12 between 7pm to 9pm there was a Carrera Bike stolen outside Pure Gym on Nottingham Road.
On December 13 between 6:00pm to 7:00pm there was a blue Bike stolen outside Pure Gym on Nottingham Road.
Between the December 14-15, there was a report of damage to a building site and items stolen which include work tools, keys and laptop on Woodland Park View.
On December 9 around 3:17pm there was a TV stolen by a known offender, on Moor Street.
PRIORY
Theft of a motor vehicle:
On the December 17 around 1pm, a purse was stolen from it at Morrison’s Café on Welbeck Road.
RAVENSDALE
Theft other:
Between 3:00pm to 5:30pm on December 14, there was a purse stolen from a café on Chadburn Road.
Reported on December 13, around 2:00pm on December 12 there was a bank card stolen on Southwell Road.
ROBIN HOOD
Burglary other than dwelling:
Between 2:30pm to 3:30pm on December 13, there was a report of a bag stolen with work items inside at a business park on Pleasley Vale.
SHERWOOD
Theft from motor vehicle:
Reported on December 15, in the past couple of days there was a report of front and rear number plates stolen on Clumber Drive.
Theft:
On December 18, there was a report of key safe damaged and stolen keys on Burlington Drive.
MANSFIELD TOWN CENTRE
Theft of/from Motor Vehicle:
Reported on December 19, on December 18 around 6:00pm there was a number plate stolen from a vehicle on Bridge Street.
Between 3:00pm to 6:15pm on December 18, there was a car stolen from a car park on Stockwell Gate.
Theft:
On the December 17 between 1:15pm to 1:50pm, there was a report of a phone stolen on a bus journey.
On December 15, there was a report of a phone stolen by a known offender at the Market Inn on the Market Place.
Around 3:15am on December 15, there was a report of a phone stolen at Lexis Nightclub on Clumber Street.
There was a report of a purse stolen around 1:00pm on December 15, around the Four Seasons Centre in Mansfield town centre.
Burglary other than dwelling:
On December 18 around 5:00am, there was an attempted break in and damage to property by 2 unknown males at Millets on West Gate.
WARSOP
Theft:
On December 17, there was a report of 3 known male offenders, taking lead from a roof on Campbells Bakers on the High Street.
On December 19, there was a report of 2 known offenders stealing from a property on Meden Avenue.
There was a report of a theft of a table and drawers by a known offender on December 14, on Cherry Grove.
Theft from Motor Vehicle:
Overnight between 1:30am to 6:45am on December 16, there was a vehicle stolen from a property on York Terrace.
