Find out if a crime has happened in your area- Mansfield crime report

Here is a list of crimes that have been reported in and around Mansfield recently from Nottinghashire Police.

OAK TREE

Police incident.

Theft:

There was a report of a mobility scooter stolen between December 13-19, on Findern Court.

On December 15, there was a report of a phone stolen from a vehicle at a car park on Jubilee Way South.

PLEASLEY HILL

Burglary dwelling:

Between 8:00am to 6:00pm on the December 13, there was a property burgled and items were stolen on Hillmoor Street.

Burglary other than dwelling:

On the December 16, there was a report of a break in to a construction site and damage to the fence on Enterprise Road.

PORTLAND

Theft:

Reported on the December 14- on December 12 between 7pm to 9pm there was a Carrera Bike stolen outside Pure Gym on Nottingham Road.

On December 13 between 6:00pm to 7:00pm there was a blue Bike stolen outside Pure Gym on Nottingham Road.

Between the December 14-15, there was a report of damage to a building site and items stolen which include work tools, keys and laptop on Woodland Park View.

On December 9 around 3:17pm there was a TV stolen by a known offender, on Moor Street.

PRIORY

Theft of a motor vehicle:

On the December 17 around 1pm, a purse was stolen from it at Morrison’s Café on Welbeck Road.

RAVENSDALE

Theft other:

Between 3:00pm to 5:30pm on December 14, there was a purse stolen from a café on Chadburn Road.

Reported on December 13, around 2:00pm on December 12 there was a bank card stolen on Southwell Road.

ROBIN HOOD

Burglary other than dwelling:

Between 2:30pm to 3:30pm on December 13, there was a report of a bag stolen with work items inside at a business park on Pleasley Vale.

SHERWOOD

Theft from motor vehicle:

Reported on December 15, in the past couple of days there was a report of front and rear number plates stolen on Clumber Drive.

Theft:

On December 18, there was a report of key safe damaged and stolen keys on Burlington Drive.

MANSFIELD TOWN CENTRE

Theft of/from Motor Vehicle:

Reported on December 19, on December 18 around 6:00pm there was a number plate stolen from a vehicle on Bridge Street.

Between 3:00pm to 6:15pm on December 18, there was a car stolen from a car park on Stockwell Gate.

Theft:

On the December 17 between 1:15pm to 1:50pm, there was a report of a phone stolen on a bus journey.

On December 15, there was a report of a phone stolen by a known offender at the Market Inn on the Market Place.

Around 3:15am on December 15, there was a report of a phone stolen at Lexis Nightclub on Clumber Street.

There was a report of a purse stolen around 1:00pm on December 15, around the Four Seasons Centre in Mansfield town centre.

Burglary other than dwelling:

On December 18 around 5:00am, there was an attempted break in and damage to property by 2 unknown males at Millets on West Gate.

WARSOP

Theft:

On December 17, there was a report of 3 known male offenders, taking lead from a roof on Campbells Bakers on the High Street.

On December 19, there was a report of 2 known offenders stealing from a property on Meden Avenue.

There was a report of a theft of a table and drawers by a known offender on December 14, on Cherry Grove.

Theft from Motor Vehicle:

Overnight between 1:30am to 6:45am on December 16, there was a vehicle stolen from a property on York Terrace.

If you have any information relating to the above incidents call 101.