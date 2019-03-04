'Filthy' Ashfield takeaway had food hygiene rating of zero and left rubbish piled high

A "filthy" Ashfield takeaway which had a food hygiene rating of zero out of five left rubbish piled high outside the shop.

The business owner of 1st Class Chicken on Sutton Road, Huthwaite, pleaded guilty to eight charges relating to food safety at the takeaway.

The rubbish area of 1stClass Chicken.

The charges related to failings in cleanliness of premises and equipment, lack of proper training procedures and inadequate provision for refuse.

Kasa Miah, aged 49 of Goldfinch Close, Mansfield, had also failed to protect food from contamination and did not provide adequate changing facilities for staff.

The business had previously been served a closure notice in November 2017 when it was assessed as having a food hygiene rating of zero out of five.

The premises were subsequently cleaned and a certificate that the health risk condition no longer existed was issued.

Public complaints about the business led to a re-visit in February 2018.

The inspection found numerous problems with the cleanliness of the premises, food safety practises by staff and access for pests.

Food storage was also found to be inadequate, potentially leading to contamination.

In sentencing at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court the magistrates considered that there was "high culpability and high harm".

Kasa Miah was a given fine of £1,500 and imposed to pay £1,800 towards the council’s costs as well as a victim surcharge of £150, a total of £3,450.

Councillor Tom Hollis, deputy leader of the council said: “The safety of the residents of Ashfield is our number one priority. Our food safety officers work around the clock to ensure

food establishments across the district are of the highest standard so that they are safe places to eat.

“In this case, the practises of the business operator were a danger to customers. We work closely with food operators in Ashfield but when conditions get as filthy as this, we have no choice but to prosecute.”