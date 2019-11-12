Fifth man charged with murder of Sutton man to remain in custody until trial

A further man charged with the murder of a Sutton man has been remanded in custody to await a crown court trial in January.

Connor Sharman, 21, of no fixed address, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court today (November 12).

Langton Road

The case was adjourned, and Sharman was remanded into custody.

He will appear at Nottingham Crown Court for the trial in January.

He is charged with the murder of Ross Ball, aged 42, who died as a result of stab wounds following a serious incident in Langton Road on November 1.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to the area just after 10.30pm to reports of the stabbing, and Mr Ball was taken to Queen's Medical Centre - where he later died of his injuries.

Shaun Buckley, 28, of Lanchester Way, Solihull, John McDonald, 24, of Stratford Road, Hull Green, Anthony Daw, 24, of Cherry Grove, Smethwick and Jake Honer, 20, of Ludworth Avenue, Solihull also appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, where they were remanded in custody.

They are set to appear at Nottingham Crown Court next month.

Another man, Adam Collins, 35, of Forest Road, Sutton, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, after he was charged with assisting an offender. He is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on December 6.