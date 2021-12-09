Fifth arrest made in connection with alleged murder of young man in Somercotes

Peshang Sleman, aged 22, was discovered near the Co-op on Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, on Thursday, November 25, at about 1.40am, after police were called to reports of a disturbance.

Mr Sleman, of Nottingham Road, Somercotes, was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham but was pronounced dead by doctors.

A second man also needed hospital treatment, but has since been discharged.

A fifth man has been arrested over the murder of Peshang Sleman in Somercotes

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday night on suspicion of his murder and remains in custody.

The four charged suspects have been previously named as:

Mohammed Rasulii, 32, of Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, charged with murder, threatening another with an offensive weapon (baseball bat);

Herish Zandi, 29, of Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, charged with murder, possessing an offensive weapon;

Flowers at the scene at Somercotes Hill - Somercotes.

Sam Mohazeri, 24, of Croydon Road, Caterham, Surrey, charged with murder, having bladed article in public place;

Danyaal Panahi, 21, of Kelvedon Gardens, Nottingham, charged with murder.

They are next due to appear at Derby Crown Court in February.