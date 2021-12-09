Fifth arrest made in connection with alleged murder of young man in Somercotes
Police have made a fifth arrest in connection with the alleged murder of a young man who died after he was found injured in Somercotes.
Peshang Sleman, aged 22, was discovered near the Co-op on Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, on Thursday, November 25, at about 1.40am, after police were called to reports of a disturbance.
Mr Sleman, of Nottingham Road, Somercotes, was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham but was pronounced dead by doctors.
A second man also needed hospital treatment, but has since been discharged.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday night on suspicion of his murder and remains in custody.
The four charged suspects have been previously named as:
Mohammed Rasulii, 32, of Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, charged with murder, threatening another with an offensive weapon (baseball bat);
Herish Zandi, 29, of Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, charged with murder, possessing an offensive weapon;
Sam Mohazeri, 24, of Croydon Road, Caterham, Surrey, charged with murder, having bladed article in public place;
Danyaal Panahi, 21, of Kelvedon Gardens, Nottingham, charged with murder.
They are next due to appear at Derby Crown Court in February.