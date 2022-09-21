Farnsfield woman 'petrified' when ex-partner tried to get into her home

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard Ross Bolder bombarded her with 76 phone calls before turning up at her home, on April 20, at 3.50am, and pounding on her front door so hard it broke.

Donna Fawcett, prosecuting, said Bolder thrust his hand through the letter box in a bid to get the keys and connected to an Alexa device inside, playing music and using Google Translate to say ‘open the door’.

In a statement, his victim said: “I was so scared, I felt sick. I was frightened about what he would do if he got in.”

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

He returned two days later to collect a pet tarantula and a motorbike, but she told him he was breaching his bail conditions.

Earlier in April, Bolder, aged 22, flew into a rage when he forgot his wallet at the KFC in Mansfield.

His partner burst into tears when he punched the windscreen and he shouted at her to drive off, before damaging the glass with three more blows.

She described their two-year relationship as ‘the most traumatic relationship I have ever been in’ and it ended on April 16, when Bolder left, taking her car keys and a photo album.

She said he had been cheating on her and taking drugs and they received threats from drug dealers pursuing debts.

The court heard it cost £85 to repair the windscreen and Bolder’s ex was unable to open her front door for two months.

Bolder, of Hurst Drive, Matlock, admitted harassment without violence and criminal damage.

Bolder, who has no previous convictions and represented himself, told magistrates: "It was just a very toxic relationship and it should have ended a very long time before.

“I was completely out of order. I have no reason to contact her. I am with someone else and I am happy. I have got my old job back fitting street lighting.”

Sentencing was adjourned until October 12 for a probation report.