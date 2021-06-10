Farnsfield drink driver who crashed into a wall discovered girlfriend’s affair

Mark Towers told officers he had been taking his girlfriend home when the incident happened on Far Back Lane in the early hours of May 19, prosecutor Becky Allsop said.

"He said that he had four pints before driving and that he felt like an idiot and apologised," she said.

A test, which was conducted six hours later after he was taken to hospital, revealed he had 61 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Far Back Lane in Farnsfield.

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said Towers, of previous good character, was ‘very, very upset by what happened’.

"This is the first time he has ever appeared before the court," she said. "It was the first time he had a drink for some time after completing long work shifts.

“He then found out his partner had been cheating on him. He confronted her and she admitted it.

“She ran out of the house and he was concerned she was out late. She rang for him to come and collect her.

"Fearing for her safety he drove to collect her. He was in an emotional state.”

The court was told that his own car, valued at £16,000, was written off and his insurers are dealing with the other vehicle’s claims.

“It is a one-off decision in my submission,” said Ms Clarson. “He has paid a significant price for that already.”

She said that when he loses his licence he will not be able to do his job as a self-employed mobile security officer, and added: “He will have to find other ways to earn money or claim benefits.”

Towers, 48, of Browns Court, Farnsfield, pleaded guilty to drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was banned for 18 months, but a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 137 days if he completes it by May 2022.

He was fined £300, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.