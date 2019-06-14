Family pays tribute to Mansfield man who died in fatal M1 crash

The family of a Mansfield man who died in a crash on the M1 last week have paid tribute to "a boy with many plans".

Alexandru Murgeanu, aged 22, was one of two men killed in a three-vehicle collision on the northbound M1 between Junctions 34 for Meadowhall and 35 for Thorpe Hesley last Friday morning (June 7).

Alexandru Murgeanu.

Alexandru was driving a silver Ford Transit van and the other man who died, Jason Mercer, 44 from Rotherham, was behind the wheel of a silver Ford Focus.

A lorry, driven by a 39-year-old man from Hull, was also involved in the crash.

The HGV driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been bailed pending further investigation.

In a statement issued by Alexandru’s family, his relatives said: “Alex was a boy with many plans and everyone loved him.

“His death has hit us very hard. All of our family and friends feel his absence, we miss him.”

At around 8.15am, emergency services were called to reports of the three vehicle collision involving a lorry, a van and a car at J34, just north of the Tinsley Viaduct.

The carriageway was closed for most of the morning and early afternoon while the emergency services dealt with the collision.

South Yorkshire Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, especially any motorists travelling along the M1 who may hold dash cam footage.

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 196 of June 7.