Family of cyclist fatally injured in Pleasley collision pay tribute to ‘cherished father

By John Smith
Published 26th Jun 2025, 09:27 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 09:58 BST

The family of a cyclist who was fatally injured in a collision with a car have paid tribute to a cherished father with an infectious laugh.

Jamie Intress, aged 37, sustained fatal injuries on the evening of May 29 when he was involved in a collision with a car in Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he passed away in hospital on June 13.

His family said in a statement: “Jamie was loving, lovable and had an infectious laugh.

James Intress was described as a 'cherished father' by his family. Photo: Nottinghamshire Policeplaceholder image
James Intress was described as a 'cherished father' by his family. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

"He would always find a positive thing to say about anyone.

“When Jamie wasn’t at work he enjoyed spending time with his children, family and friends, by going on bike rides and swimming.

“He also loved being with his dog Lunar.

“As a family we are absolutely devastated and heartbroken.

"He may be gone but he will never be forgotten.”

A 25-year-old woman was arrested at the scene of the collision on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug driving.

She currently remains on police bail.

