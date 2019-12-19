Family heartbroken after French Bulldog Reggie stolen from Nottinghamshire park

Can you help Nottinghamshire Police reunite a heartbroken family with their beloved dog this Christmas?

Reggie a distinctive French Bulldog was reported stolen during a walk and police are appealing for anyone who might have seen him to contact them.

Missing French Bulldog Reggie.

Nottinghamshire Police believe the suspect, a man who was wearing dark clothing, picked up the dog and walked off with him.

The incident happened on November 15 at about 9:30pm on the Bulwell Hall Park playing field.

Sgt Amy Wilson said "We desperately want to reunite Reggie with his owner this Christmas.

“We are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the park at the time or believes they have seen Reggie since to come forward.

“He is 28 weeks old, but big for his age and is described as quite unique in his appearance."

Reggie would be quite easy to identify as the photograph provided by his owners shows.

He is described as a cream and brown French Bulldog with speckles, described as merle patterning on his fur he has one slightly blue eye and one brown-coloured eye.

He was collarless at the time of the theft but is micro-chipped.

If anyone has any information that could help with the investigation, call 101, quoting incident number 937 of 15 November 2019.

The number of dogs reported stolen in the UK has risen for the fourth year in a row - with an average of five dogs stolen every day, according to an FOI by Direct Line Pet Insurance.