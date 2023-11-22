Fall in the number of theft arrests in Nottinghamshire in last five years

The number of arrests for theft in Nottinghamshire has fallen by a third in the last five years, new figures show.

In August, former Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Con) said every theft must be investigated, adding it was ‘completely unacceptable’ that some crimes have been effectively legalised.

Last month, police, retailers and the Government launched the Retail Crime Action Plan to improve response times to retail-related crime, including theft and shoplifting.

Home Office figures show 2,160 arrests were made for a theft offence by Nottinghamshire Police in the 12 months to March.

This was down from 3,202 in 2017-18, meaning the number of theft arrests has fallen by 33 per cent in the last five years.

However, the number of theft offences logged fell by just 17 per cent, from 42,652 in 2017-18 to 35,411 last year.

Ms Braverman said: "There is no such crime as minor crime – whether it's phone theft, car theft, watch theft, whether it's street-level drug-dealing or drug use, the police must now follow every reasonable line of inquiry."

Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman, council lead for acquisitive crime at the National Police Chiefs' Council, said: "We recognise how invasive and traumatic it is to be a victim of burglary and theft, and we are already investing significant resources in preventing and investigating serious acquisitive crime.

"Burglary levels have fallen by 51 per cent over the past decade due to this increased investment, and all police forces in England and Wales are now attending every home burglary.

"It is for individual chief constables to manage demand within their force and prioritise their resources, drawing on the support of national standards and guidance.

"We do not consider anything to be 'low-level' crime.”

Just 4.4 per cent of offences had a recorded outcome resulting in a charge or summons nationally in the year to March.

In Nottinghamshire, that figure was 7.7 per cent.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Since 2010, our communities are safer, with theft offences down by 47 per cent and robbery down by 81 per cent.