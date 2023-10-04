Experian joins Nottinghamshire fraud-fighting team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Nottingham-based firm provides data and analytical tools to its clients around the world, helping businesses manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers and automate decision-making.

Its expertise and access to data will massively strengthen the Nottinghamshire Fraud Partnership’s ability to dynamically identify trends in fraud across the county, including the age and demographics of victims and perpetrators – so that fraud prevention measures can be targeted in the most effective way.

This will build on the strength of the existing collaboration of agencies in the newly formed partnership – which is convened by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire and also includes a range of police, local authority, business, education sector and charity partners.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry said: “Fraud is ever growing and evolving threat that many will have personally experienced or known someone who has.

“It can have devastating impacts on individuals and businesses, causing grave emotional, physical and financial harm.

“This is not a problem that we can arrest our way out of, there is a need to better protect and prepare the public from this threat and where possible prevent it from occurring in the first place.

“This is not something that law enforcement agencies can do alone and this is why I have brought together public, private and third sector organisations to form the Nottinghamshire Fraud Partnership.

“Together the partnership is working to collectively improve our response to fraud in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire to ultimately protect local residents and businesses.

“The addition of Experian to our growing partnership is a real coup and they bring a wealth of experience, knowledge and data that will hugely strengthen our ability to prevent fraud, respond to emerging threats and support victims.”

The announcement of Experian joining the Nottinghamshire Fraud Partnership comes during Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which is a month dedicated to raising awareness of digital security and online fraud.

Tristan Prince, Fraud Product Director for Experian, said: “The level of fraud and financial crime in the UK represents a continued threat to businesses and their customers.

“Experian technology has prevented more than £1.9 billion of fraudulent transactions in the last 12 months alone and we are committed to helping eliminate financial crime, ensuring safe financial access for all.

“As a proud Nottingham-based business, we are honoured to be invited to join the Nottinghamshire Fraud Partnership, to help local institutions fight fraud and protect our community.”

Alongside the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner and Experian, the other current members of the Nottinghamshire Fraud Partnership are Nottinghamshire Police, East Midlands Specialist Crime Operations Unit (EMSOU), East Midlands Cyber Resilience Centre, Trading Standards (city and county), Local Authorities Nottinghamshire Victim CARE, Nottingham Building Society, the University of Nottingham, the Department for Work & Pensions, Nottingham Mencap, Age UK Nottingham & Nottinghamshire and Citizens’ Advice.