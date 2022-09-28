Ex-miner from Warsop lacerated partner’s face with large piece of frozen meat

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard police were called to Ian Homer's Vickers Street home to find his partner bleeding heavily from a ‘significant injury’, but no sign of him, on August 27, last year.

Donna Fawcett, prosecuting, said the couple argued after drinking all day and, when she asked him to leave, he refused to go without first taking some meat from the freezer.

She slid three bags of meat across the floor to him, but Homer, aged 59, picked the last one up and threw it at her.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

The court heard his partner refused to provide a statement, so the prosecution's case was brought to court on the evidence.

Homer denied assault causing actual bodily harm, but was convicted after a trial.

Anna Sood, mitigating, said there had been no previous incidents of violence in their eight-year relationship.

“He left the property and came back a short while afterwards to see if she was all right,” she said.

“He has expressed remorse. Since his arrest he has been terrified because he is at risk of going to prison.”

She told the court Homer, who is now in poor health, worked as a miner, in mining rescue and as a part-time fireman.

He was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 10 rehabilitation days.

