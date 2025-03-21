Ex-Kirkby police officer in court on misconduct and computer misuse charges

A former Nottinghamshire Police officer has appeared in court charged with five counts of misconduct in public office and a computer misuse offence.

Ex-Police Constable Nafessa Ali, aged 29, whose last posting was as a response officer at Kirkby Police Station, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on March 20 to face the charges.

The charges relate to allegations between August 2020 and March 2022 while Ali was a serving officer.

Ali – who resigned in July 2022 – was charged following an investigation by Nottinghamshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate.

In court Ali was granted unconditional bail and is next due to appear at Derby Crown Court on April 17.