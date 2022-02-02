‘Evil’ South Normanton man handed 40-year jail term for abusing two young girls

Jamie Dawson was charged with 15 offences against the girls, who were both under the age of 13 at the time of the abuse in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

The 41-year-old carried out the abuse in the South Normanton area – with the extent of his crimes being revealed in 2017.

Dawson, previously of Garden Crescent, South Normanton, denied the offences, forcing the pair to wait years before seeing justice.

Jamie Dawson has been jailed for 40 years after being found guilty of a string of offences against two young girls dating back to the late 2000s and early 2010s.

But they watched as he was found guilty of all 14 charges of raping a girl under the age of 13 and one of assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by touching, and jailed for 40 years at Nottingham Crown Court.

In statements read out at court, the women told how they had attempted to take their lives on multiple occasions, as well as the toll it has taken on their health and maintaining relationships with friends and family.

One survivor said: “He has destroyed my life and will not even admit to it. He has no remorse and seems to feel no guilt.

“There is not one aspect of my life that hasn't been negatively affected by what he has done to me.

“I am just finally glad what he did has been acknowledged, but sadly not by him.”

Self-harm

The other survivor said: “I have been diagnosed with PTSD because of his actions.

“I have suffered flashbacks, countless sleepless nights, self-harm and have tried to take my own life on multiple occasions.

“The abuse has caused issues in my relationship with my partner and friends, causing me to push those closest to me away, out of fear they will hurt or leave me.”

Detective Constable Brett Turner, of Derbyshire Police, said: “The most important thing I can do is thank the two survivors of this abuse for the support and determination.

“Without their support and resilience, Dawson would not have been brought to justice.

“His actions and continued denials show him to be nothing short of evil.

“The sentence imposed is one of the highest I have seen as an officer and testament to the truly horrific crimes he committed.

“While it goes no way to repairing the damage he wrought, I hope this is the beginning of a new, brighter, chapter for them both, free of Dawson’s shadow.”

Rape Crisis offers free, confidential and specialist support and advocacy services for people whose lives have been impacted by sexual violence and abuse of any kind at any time. See rapecrisis.org.uk/get-help/want-to-talk or call 0808 802 9999.