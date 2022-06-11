Luke Riley, 36, subjected the girl to more than two years of appalling sexual abuse.

The long list of offences took place in the Mansfield area at a time when the child was still of primary school age.

In total Riley, of Mansfield, had 11 separate child sex charges brought against him but always denied doing anything wrong.

Riley’s lies meant that the girl was forced to relive her horrifying ordeal all over again in court as part of a week-long trial in April of this year.

In a victim impact statement read out in Nottingham Crown Court, the girl revealed how Riley’s wicked actions had ruined her childhood and had caused her to self-harm in the years that followed.

Following the trial, a jury found Riley guilty of 11 child sex offences, including two counts of rape of a child under the age of 13.

Riley then appeared before Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on June 10, where he was jailed for 18 years.

Detective Sergeant James Primrose, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Riley subjected a vulnerable young girl to more than two years of horrifying sexual abuse, the likes of which nobody should ever have to go through.

“Put simply, his actions were completely unforgivable and just pure evil.

“At no point has Riley shown any level of remorse or contrition for his horrendous behaviour and actually forced the girl to relive everything that happened to her all over again by lying about what he did in court.