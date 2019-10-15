Eviction and jail for Ashfield council tenant who was 'threatening with blade'

A tenant has been evicted from a property owned by Ashfield District Council after being convicted of possessing an offensive weapon, assault and threatening someone with a blade.

Representatives for Darren Thornley, of Valentine Avenue, Selston, appeared in Mansfield Magistrates’ Court where the council was awarded possession of the property.

Valentine Avenue, Selston.

Thornley was convicted of the offences before Nottingham Crown Court in February 2019 and sentenced to 20 months imprisonment in March.

Due to the serious nature of Thornley's offences, Ashfield District Council’s anti-social behaviour team issued him with a possession notice.

District Judge David Potts granted possession to the council and instructed Thornley to pay costs and rent arrears amounting to £1099.34.

Councillor Daniel Williamson, cabinet member for community safety, said: “We take tenants committing crimes of this severity seriously and will not tolerate behaviour like this.”

“This case demonstrates that the council will take enforcement action to address issues that have a detrimental impact to others in the community.”