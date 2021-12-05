Everything that was stolen in Derbyshire burglaries during the last year

During the break-ins 1,023 items were reported stolen and the items thieves made off with are listed below.
By far the most popular were pushbikes – with 290 reports of stolen bikes.
Tools – which any trip to a DIY store will show are expensive – were unsurprisingly the second most stolen item, with 159 being stolen.
Cash came in at third – 116 reports were made of cash going missing.
However jewellery proved to be overlooked by most home-invaders – with only four reports over the time period.
In perhaps the most audacious burglary a tractor was reported stolen – though only one case of tractor theft was recorded.
Read on for the full breakdown of all items reported stolen between November 2020 and October this year.