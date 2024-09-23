‘Erratic’ Mansfield man fell off scooter, banged head and blamed police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An "erratic" Mansfield man who fell off his scooter, banged his head and blamed a police officer, flouted an order to leave the town centre, a court has heard.

Jorden Richens was riding his scooter in front of traffic and colliding with pedestrians on Leeming Street, on August 31, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.

When an officer stopped him he told them to “f*** off,” and said they couldn’t do anything about it.

He tried to ride off but fell off and banged his head against the wall of the Widow Frost pub.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The officer offered medical assistance but Richens, aged 21, accused the officer of causing the accident.

He was given a 48-hour order to leave the area and the scooter was confiscated. But within an hour he became involved in an altercation on the same street and was arrested.

The court heard he received a two-year community order at Nottingham Crown Courtm with rehabilitation and 250 hours of unpaid work, after he was convicted of assault causing actual bolidy harm on July 23.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Richens, who has a cash in hand job, deserved credit for pleading guilty at the first opportunity.

A probation officer confirmed he was engaging with the community order and is working on alcohol and anger management issues.

Richens, of King Street, Mansfield, admitted failing to comply with a police direction, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

The crown court judge who sentenced him will decide how to deal with the breach of the order.

He was fined £166 with a £66 surcharge and £85 costs.