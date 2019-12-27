Emergency services rush to car crash in Nottinghamshire

Emergency services rushed to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles in Nottinghamshire on Friday (December 27).

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Services said the incident occurred at 1.11pm on Huthwaite Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

"Crews stabilised the vehicle. One person extricated themselves from the vehicle," they said.

They added that the person was left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust.

Meanwhile, the scene was left with the Nottinghamshire Police.

The police said the drivers suffered minor injuries and the road has reopened.