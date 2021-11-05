Elderly woman knocked over as bag stolen in Eastwood robbery

Do you recognise this man?

She was reportedly approached by a man on a bike in Nottingham Road, Eastwood, when he rode past her and allegedly grabbed her handbag, knocking her over.

Officers investigating the incident, which happened just after 11am on Friday, October 8, have now released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

PC Hollie Fothergill, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “An elderly woman was left extremely shaken after this awful incident which has been reported to us.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Robberies can have a profound and varied impact on victims, and we are working hard to investigate the incident and offer the victim support following her ordeal.

“As part of our enquiries, we are very keen to speak to the man pictured. We believe he may have information which could help us with our investigation.