The man, aged in his 80s, was driving a Mini and was pulled over by officers at a Tesco Extra store in Bulwell.

Posting on their Facebook page, Nottinghamshire Police’s Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale poliicing team, said: “We can't quite believe what happened next, as the driver, who was born in 1938, coughed that he had been driving with no licence and no insurance, since he was aged 12 and somehow had managed to never be stopped by the police.

“Thankfully he had never had an accident, caused anyone an injury, and never made anyone lose out financially, by hitting them while uninsured.

Police pulled over this car in Bulwell - and were astonished by what happened next

“Due to the increased number of automatic number-plate recognition cameras in Nottingham, even on the small trips, you are likely to hit a camera, so make sure your documents are in order – because it will catch up with you one day.”