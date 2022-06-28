Elderly Ashfield paedophile jailed for sexually abusing three young girls

Michael McCafferty has been jailed for sexually abusing three young girls, one of whom was aged just four when the offending began in the early 1990s.

McCafferty denied four counts of indecent assault and three counts of making indecent images of a child, but was found guilty after a trial at Derby Crown Court.

The court heard his offending came to light when a woman came forward to report McCafferty had abused her, as a young child, for almost a decade.

Michael McCafferty, of Church Lane, Selston, has been jailed for seven years.

She had been subjected to ‘sexual touching’ from the age of just four.

Two other women later came forward reporting McCafferty had sexually touched and kissed them when they were young teenagers.

McCafferty, of Church Lane, Selston, was today, June 28, jailed for seven years. He will also remain on licence for a year after his release.

Detective Constable Gavin Owen, the Derbyshire Police officer in the case, said: “I cannot speak highly enough of the brave women who came forward to report these appalling crimes to police.

“They showed great courage and remained steadfast throughout a lengthy investigation and trial.

“I know how much today’s sentencing means to them, particularly after McCafferty put them all through the secondary ordeal of a trial after denying the abuse he inflicted upon them.

“Nothing can change the impact this abuse has had on their lives, but I hope today’s sentencing provides them with a sense of closure and security to know McCafferty is behind bars and unable to hurt anyone else.

“I also hope the publicity around this case empowers anyone out there who has been affected by sexual violence or abuse to speak up and seek support.

“The survivors in this case came forward in recent years, despite the onset of this offending happening in the ’90s. This shows that even cases of non-recent sexual abuse can result in a conviction.

“If you feel able, please report what happened to you -- we will listen, we will support you, and we will not judge.”