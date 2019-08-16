Eight shotguns, a silencer and a crossbow among 37 weapons handed into Nottinghamshire Police as part of surrender campaign

Eight shotguns, a silencer, a crossbow and a spear gun were among the 37 weapons handed in to Nottinghamshire Police during a two-week surrender.

A German Mauser 7.62mm rifle, a 9mm Luger pistol, a Dreyse 1907 pistol with holster and three starter pistols were also handed over.

A total of 61 weapons and items of ammunition were handed in between July 20 and August 4, as part of the national operation to prevent potentially deadly weapons falling into the hands of criminals. This included 37 weapons and 24 items of ammunition.

Assistant Chief Constable Kate Meynell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Most of the guns and ammunition that were surrendered were weapons that would have been extremely worrying if they had got into the hands of criminals.

"Even the imitation firearms that have been handed in had the potential to be used in crimes and would have caused significant fear for any victims who had one pointed at them or used to threaten them.

"Taking weapons like these out of circulation is great news for the community and I'd like to thank everyone who deposited a firearm or ammunition during the surrender period."

ACC Meynell added that the force's support of the national Firearms Surrender was just one way that Nottinghamshire Police tackles gun crime.

He said: "Nottinghamshire Police takes the use of firearms extremely seriously and we will always act swiftly to respond to incidents and act on intelligence to take firearms directly out of the possession of criminals. So far since the start of 2019, we have seized 91 firearms - from shotguns and pistols to BB guns and CS spray - as a result of police searches or arrests."

Paddy Tipping, Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "Thankfully the scale of gun crime is not as prolific Nottinghamshire as it is in other areas but every firearm surrendered is one less potentially lethal weapon in our communities. I’m pleased that so many people have taken this opportunity to hand in these firearms, the campaign has been a great success.

"However, I know that the police won’t stop searching for illegal weapons just because this campaign has been so successful. I would ask anyone who has any knowledge about illegal firearms to get in touch with the police or Crimestoppers to either provide information or discuss handing them in."

If you know of anyone involved with illegal firearms call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. If you are a licensed firearm holder who wants advice please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101.