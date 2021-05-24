Eight motorists caught not wearing seat belts during Sutton police operation
Eight motorists were caught not wearing a seat belt behind the wheel during a police operation in Sutton on Saturday.
Monday, 24th May 2021, 10:29 am
They were reported during Sutton’s Neighbourhood Policing Team’s latest Fatal 4 operation targeting bad driving on a number of major roads in the town, including Outram Street, Stoneyford Road and Priestsic Road – as well as other known hotspots.
As well as the motorists stopped for not wearing seat belts, one driver was reported for using a mobile phone while driving and another for having no valid MOT.