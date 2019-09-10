Edwinstowe school pupils' forest project vandalised during summer break

An Edwinstowe primary school has hit out at vandals who destroyed a forest project started by pupils before the six-week school holidays.

King Edwin Primary School, on Fourth Avenue, started its Forest School project in the last academic year.

The damage.

It saw children and staff planting trees in the nearby woodland and encouraging more students to interact with the environment.

But during the summer break the project was nearly destroyed by vandals, who tore down the work achieved by pupils.

The school has hit out and said it hopes the perpetrators are "ashamed", but it has vowed to bounce back and turn the Forest School into a "Forest Palace".

A spokesman for the school said: "I am very disappointed to share the news that vandalism over the summer holidays had resulted in significant damage to our wonderful Forest School and the uprooting of many trees that we planted before the summer.

"We will not let the mindless acts of people that don’t live by our King Edwin values, prevent us from offering the best opportunities for all of the children here.

"If the perpetrators see this, I hope you’re ashamed of yourselves. To everyone else, please join us in a couple of weeks to spruce up the school once more.

"We are going to turn our Forest School into a Forest Palace, fit for King Edwinners! We will not be beaten."