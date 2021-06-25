Edwinstowe motorist caught more than three times over drink drive limit

Officers saw that Martyn Wyld's black Renault Clio had its fog lights on when he turned on to Mansfield Road in the village just after midnight on March 15, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

Police followed him and carried out checks on the vehicle’s insurance. They said he climbed into the front passenger seat after stopping the car near his home.

A test revealed he had 116 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Mr Pietryka said Wyld has previous convictions for the same offence from 1997, 1998, 2008 and 2013.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said: "It's a real shame he finds himself back before the court for this type of offence. There was no evidence of bad driving."

She said Wyld was a former drug addict who got clean after he was jailed, but substituted alcohol for heroin.

Although he had periods of abstinence, she said, he relapsed after lockdown prevented him from working.

Ms Pursglove described him as a ‘caring father’ and spoke of his talent for practical skills.

Wyld, 41, of First Avenue, Edwinstowe, admitted drink driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on May 28.

A 12-month community order was imposed, with six months of alcohol treatment, on Thursday.

He was banned from driving for 36 months. He was fined £80 with a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.