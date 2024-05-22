Edwinstowe man failed to tell girlfriend about past convictions for child porn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former soldier from Edwinstowe who failed to disclose his past convictions for possessing child porn to a girlfriend came “within a whisker” of being sent straight to jail after breaching court orders.

Paul Marriott was put on the sex offenders register for ten years after a military court convicted him of possessing indecent images of children and extreme pornography in July 2019, said Declan Austin, prosecuting.

Marriott failed to notify police when he stayed at his girlfriend's home for more than seven days, and for more than 12 hours when a child was present, between June and October last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Marriot, aged 45, was challenged by police he initially denied being in a relationship but then admitted having a “friends with benefits” arrangement.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

He met the woman online in January 2023 and sometimes stayed with her at weekends.

The court heard the woman wanted nothing more to do with him after learning of his past, and felt “betrayed because he kept if from her for so long”.

Mr Austin said: “It wasn’t just a single breach, but a repeated breach over a period of several months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Marriott's conviction five years ago had a “big impact” on his whole family and his wife divorced him.

“Obviously they’re serious offences that cross the custody threshold,” she said. "He clearly found it difficult to address.

"His emotions took over rather than saying, “I should sort this out .”

“He takes full responsibility and deserves full credit for his prompt guilty plea. He knows the consequences of repeating this behaviour. I just hope that is sufficient to avoid any future offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He acknowledges his mistakes. He only completed one session of the accredited programme before it was disrupted by the pandemic. He is someone who can be rehabilitated.”

Marriott, of Abbey Road, Edwinstowe, admitted two breaches of the Sex Offences Act, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on April 30.

“You are very, very close to going to prison today,” the presiding magistrate told him on Wednesday. “If you do anything like this again the sentence won’t be suspended.