Edwinstowe man downing 'several' bottles of wine a day when he hit another car
An Edwinstowe alcoholic who was downing ‘several’ bottles of wine a day when he drove into another car wants to turn his life around, a court heard.
Police were called after Andrew Ryder collided with the bumper of another vehicle in the car park of Tesco, in Ollerton, on March 18.
Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard a breath test revealed he had 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.
Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said Ryder told police he drank a bottle of wine before leaving the house and accepted being alcohol dependent, but did not recall hitting the vehicle.
Ryder, aged 55, of High Street, Edwinstowe, admitted drink-driving.
Chris Perry, mitigating, said: “He has lived a full life and done a great deal of good. He is caring and says he wouldn't have forgiven himself if he had hurt someone.”
The court heard Ryder has a previous conviction for drink-driving, in 2008, but it was some years before he had problems again.
The break-up of a relationship triggered his alcohol-dependency and led to him drinking several bottles of wine a day.
Mr Perry said Ryder is now working with alcohol services voluntarily and has reduced his intake to one-and-a-half bottles a day.
He said: “He is anxious to turn his life around. This isn't who he is, but he has got himself in a position where his judgments are skewed.”
Ryder was given a 12-month community order with a six-month alcohol treatment programme and 15 rehabilitation days.
He was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £95 surcharge.