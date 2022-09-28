Edwinstowe man downing 'several' bottles of wine a day when he hit another car

Police were called after Andrew Ryder collided with the bumper of another vehicle in the car park of Tesco, in Ollerton, on March 18.

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard a breath test revealed he had 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said Ryder told police he drank a bottle of wine before leaving the house and accepted being alcohol dependent, but did not recall hitting the vehicle.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryder, aged 55, of High Street, Edwinstowe, admitted drink-driving.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: “He has lived a full life and done a great deal of good. He is caring and says he wouldn't have forgiven himself if he had hurt someone.”

The court heard Ryder has a previous conviction for drink-driving, in 2008, but it was some years before he had problems again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The break-up of a relationship triggered his alcohol-dependency and led to him drinking several bottles of wine a day.

Mr Perry said Ryder is now working with alcohol services voluntarily and has reduced his intake to one-and-a-half bottles a day.

He said: “He is anxious to turn his life around. This isn't who he is, but he has got himself in a position where his judgments are skewed.”

Ryder was given a 12-month community order with a six-month alcohol treatment programme and 15 rehabilitation days.

Advertisement Hide Ad