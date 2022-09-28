News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Edwinstowe man downing 'several' bottles of wine a day when he hit another car

An Edwinstowe alcoholic who was downing ‘several’ bottles of wine a day when he drove into another car wants to turn his life around, a court heard.

By Tim Cunningham
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 1:19 pm
Updated Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 1:20 pm

Police were called after Andrew Ryder collided with the bumper of another vehicle in the car park of Tesco, in Ollerton, on March 18.

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard a breath test revealed he had 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said Ryder told police he drank a bottle of wine before leaving the house and accepted being alcohol dependent, but did not recall hitting the vehicle.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Ryder, aged 55, of High Street, Edwinstowe, admitted drink-driving.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: “He has lived a full life and done a great deal of good. He is caring and says he wouldn't have forgiven himself if he had hurt someone.”

The court heard Ryder has a previous conviction for drink-driving, in 2008, but it was some years before he had problems again.

Read More

Read More
Ashfield councillor lied to police about knife threats by neighbour, court hears

Advertisement

Hide Ad

The break-up of a relationship triggered his alcohol-dependency and led to him drinking several bottles of wine a day.

Mr Perry said Ryder is now working with alcohol services voluntarily and has reduced his intake to one-and-a-half bottles a day.

He said: “He is anxious to turn his life around. This isn't who he is, but he has got himself in a position where his judgments are skewed.”

Ryder was given a 12-month community order with a six-month alcohol treatment programme and 15 rehabilitation days.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

He was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £95 surcharge.