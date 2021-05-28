Edwinstowe drink driver was more than THREE times over the limit

Officers saw that the fog-lights on Martyn Wild's black Renault Clio were illuminated as he turned on to Mansfield Road in the village just after midnight on March 15, said prosecutor Lynn Bickley.

A check revealed that he was driving without insurance and the officers followed him as he drove on to East Lane and then West Lane.

They indicated for him to stop but he continued driving before pulling into a drive on Fourth Avenue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read the latest stories from Nottingham Magistrates Court.

A test revealed he had 116 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Ms Bickley told the court he has ‘several convictions of a similar nature’ and was last before the court in 2013.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: "Mr Wyld indicates he has alcohol dependency problems.

"Eight years ago, when he was last in trouble for an identical offence, the court gave him an alcohol treatment programme.

"He was discharged with good progress. He has the ability to misuse alcohol, but also a proven track record of conqeuring it."

Wild, 41, of First Avenue, admitted drink driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

An interim disqualification was imposed and he was given unconditional bail to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, June 24.