Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Adam Coleman was crossing Leamington Road, Sutton, when the driver “pipped his horn to say hello”, on May 6, at 11.30pm.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said that when the motorist pulled up outside his home on Nesbitt Street, Coleman confronted him and said: “Don't pip at me like that. You nearly ran me over. Do you want to sort it out now?”

Coleman butted the man.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

The court heard he has one previous conviction for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, dating back to 2017.

Coleman, of Jephson Road, Sutton, admitted common assault.

The 38-year-old, who represented himself, said the man was travelling at about 50mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He missed me by about half a foot,” he told magistrates. “I am not exaggerating. It was by inches. I confronted him about it.

“I shoved him with my head. I shouldn’t have acted in that way. I should have dealt with it in a better manner. I'm sorry for wasting people’s time.”

He told the court he was suffering from mental health issues and lives alone, spending his time watching sports and philosophy.

“I am an easygoing person,” he said. “I keep myself to myself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates told him it was “a one-off” incident and “out of character”.