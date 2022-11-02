News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

‘Easygoing' Sutton man butted motorist who ‘pipped’ him to say hello

An “easygoing” Sutton man who butted a motorist for “pipping” him had nearly been run over, a court has heard.

By Tim Cunningham
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2022, 2:35pm

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Adam Coleman was crossing Leamington Road, Sutton, when the driver “pipped his horn to say hello”, on May 6, at 11.30pm.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said that when the motorist pulled up outside his home on Nesbitt Street, Coleman confronted him and said: “Don't pip at me like that. You nearly ran me over. Do you want to sort it out now?”

Coleman butted the man.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Most Popular

The court heard he has one previous conviction for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, dating back to 2017.

Coleman, of Jephson Road, Sutton, admitted common assault.

Read More
Sutton thief used credit card stolen in burglary of woman in her eighties

The 38-year-old, who represented himself, said the man was travelling at about 50mph.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

“He missed me by about half a foot,” he told magistrates. “I am not exaggerating. It was by inches. I confronted him about it.

“I shoved him with my head. I shouldn’t have acted in that way. I should have dealt with it in a better manner. I'm sorry for wasting people’s time.”

He told the court he was suffering from mental health issues and lives alone, spending his time watching sports and philosophy.

“I am an easygoing person,” he said. “I keep myself to myself.”

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Magistrates told him it was “a one-off” incident and “out of character”.

Coleman was fined £120, and was ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.