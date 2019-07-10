Eastwood shop in knifepoint robbery

Police are hunting a knife wielding thief who robbed an Eastwood shop
Officers from Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for information after a robbery at a shop in Eastwood yesterday (July 9 ).
The incident happened just before 7.45pm at McColls at The Island .
It was reported that a man entered the shop where he went towards the counter with a knife and demanded money from the tills.
Anyone who saw what happened should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 781 of 9 July 2019.