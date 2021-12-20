Eastwood man who fired fake handgun in face-off with machete gang is jailed

Jordan Bradshaw was filmed brandishing the weapon and pointing it at the three men who were standing about 20 feet away, on Oak Drive, Eastwood, at 1.40pm, on August 23.

He was arrested shortly afterwards and gave a no-comment interview, said prosecutor Siward James-More. A spent blank casing was found at the scene.

Bradshaw also spat blood into a police officer's mouth during a violent struggle in a cell, in a separate incident, on October 25, 2020.

He had been arrested in Skegness for criminal damage and was banging his head against the cell wall when officers tried to restrain him for his own safety.

“The officer went home greatly worried that he might have contracted a blood-borne disease," Mr James More said.

Bradshaw had been sentenced for assaulting an emergency worker just two weeks before that offence.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he was "relatively heavily-convicted," with previous convictions for robbery in 2007 and 2009, and "numerous convictions" for battery and criminal damage, between 2007 and 2016.

James Horne, mitigating, said: "He strikes me as the sort of person who is in desperate need of help. He has been offending consistently since he was ten.

"His record is a mess. But he has shown previously he has the ability to keep out of trouble for three years when he is working and isn't drinking."

Mr Horne said Bradshaw deserved credit for his early guilty pleas and was very remorseful.

But he has since found “a loving partner” who "thinks the good outweighs the bad", and says he is a “caring substitute father to her children.”

"He has never really served a long sentence," he added. "The court has been very patient. He is a nuisance - no doubt. But he hasn't been a dangerous one."

Bradshaw, 27, of Princess Street, Eastwood, pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and assaulting an emergency worker, at earlier hearings.

On Friday, Judge Julia Warburton sentenced him to a total of 24 months in prison.