Eastwood man walked in front of traffic saying ‘I want to die’ on two occasions

Police were called to Canal Street, in Chester, where John Dobson was walking in the road, showing obvious signs of drunkenness and shouting loudly, at 8.05pm, on February 23.

And at 1.10pm, on June 29, officers were called to a 'remarkably similar incident' on Mansfield Road, Nottingham, were they found the 49-year-old lying on the pavement outside a barbershop.

Michael Little, prosecuting, said Dobson was unable to speak or give any explanation and attempted to stand up but was unable to do so, the court heard.

The court heard he has 40 previous convictions for 67 offences, 23 of which are for being drunk and disorderly.

He received a conditional discharge for the same offence when he last appeared in court on May 5.

Recebba Meadows, mitigating, said: "It’s an incredibly sad story that brings him before the court today."

She explained that Dobson began drinking after he suffered a traumatic attack as a teenager and he was later jailed for assaulting someone who he wrongly thought was responsible.

"He was already in the throes of a very serious drinking problem," Ms Meadows said. "Since then he has been before the courts a number of times.

"He has a number of injuries as a result of harming himself. He is working with various agencies on a voluntary basis. He recognises that he has to be punished."

Dobson, of Manor Road, admitted two counts of drunk and disorderly behaviour and breaching a conditional discharge, when he appeared in front of Nottingham magistrates, on Thursday.

The presiding magistrate told him: "We have a great deal of sympathy with your circumstances and we're pleased you're trying to get help.

"You haven't done anything serious enough for us to order an alcohol treatment plan.

"We don't believe you're a bad man and we hope things sort themselves out. We have tried to be as lenient as we can."