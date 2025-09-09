Eastwood man jailed more than 20 years after abusing girl

“It’s never too late to report childhood sexual abuse” is the message from detectives after an Eastwood man was jailed more than 20 years after abusing a vulnerable teenage girl.

John Worsey, now aged 59, was first reported to police in 2005 after concerns were raised about his behaviour towards the girl.

At the time she denied anything improper had happened, leaving officers with little option but to file their investigation.

The case was eventually reopened in 2017 when the girl – now an adult – approached officers after being moved to do so by a storyline in a TV show.

John Worsey. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

The case was picked up by specialist child abuse detectives investigating the non-recent sexual abuse of children in Nottinghamshire.

The officers were later able to present a range of witness testimony and medical evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service and were finally able to secure charges against Worsey in 2020.

After two previous trials broke down, Worsey was finally convicted in January this year of 13 offences, including sexual activity with a child.

The jury at Nottingham Crown Court heard how Worsey had groomed and manipulated the extremely vulnerable girl into an ongoing sexual relationship.

Appearing at the same venue for sentencing on Thursday 28 August, Worsey, formerly of Eastwood, was jailed for 19 years and added to the sex offenders’ register for life.

He was also handed a restraining order forbidding any future contact with the victim.

Detective Constable Christopher Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As Worsey has discovered to his cost, it really is never too late to report childhood sexual abuse.

“Like many survivors, the woman at the centre of this case initially misled officers in a bid to protect a man she believed herself to be in a consensual relationship with.

“As the years went by she realised that what had happened was wrong and understandably struggled with the emotional impact of Worsey’s abuse.

“Frankly I am in awe of the persistence and bravery she has demonstrated since re-engaging with this investigation in 2017.

“Through three sperate crown court trials she has had to relive Worsey’s abuse and has now been vindicated at last."