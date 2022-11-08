Eastwood man jailed after admitting court order breach for assaulting ex-partner

Seven officers went to Shaun Overton's friend's address on Princes Street, on September 26, where they found him with a small amount of cannabis.

Prosecutor David Allan said Overton received a suspended prison sentence for inflicting grievous bodily harm on the woman in June.

A five-year restraining order banning him from all contact with the woman was also imposed.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Overton was found in his friend’s home around 80 metres away on the same road.

He admitted going to the address but ‘didn't appear particularly concerned and made derogatory comments’ about his ex, said Mr Allen.

But no distress or harm was caused to the complainant, who wasn’t even aware he was there.

The court heard he has 88 previous convictions on his record, ‘mainly for violence and dishonesty’, and was jailed for grievous bodily harm in 2013, and for battery in 2017.

Roger Wilson, mitigating, said Overton pleaded guilty ‘immediately’ to harassment and breaching the order when he appeared in the magistrates court, the next day.

“He had been struggling with his mental health,“ he said. “He and his friend formulated a plan to contact police.”

He said Overton, aged 38, formerly of Princes Street, Eastwood, was recalled to HMP Nottingham as a result, and won’t be released until April next year.

Sentencing him to two months on Tuesday, Judge Julie Warburton told him: "I accept that you didn't go to her address or alert anyone of your presence."