An Eastwood man is the fourth person to be charged with murder after a body was discovered in a Derbyshire village earlier this year.

Mr Fairclough’s body was discovered back in June.

A murder investigation was launched after the body of Owen Fairclough was found on a path near Risley Lane, Breaston, – at around 7.20pm on Friday, June 23.

Luke Hibbert, 27, of Eastwood, has been charged with murder. He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, November 29).