Eastwood man charged with attempted rape after woman assaulted in Langley Mill

The alleged assault took place in Cromford Road earlier this month. Image: Google Maps.

Maxwell Shelbourne, of Lynncroft, Eastwood, has also been charged with sexual assault.

The 22-year-old appeared before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court last week (January 27).

The police had issued two appeals in relation to the incident, which is said to have happened in Cromford Road sometime between 1am and 2am on Sunday, January 16.

As part of the appeal, police said the woman, who is in her 30s, was approached by a man who tried to engage her in conversation before assaulting her.

A police spokesperson said: “We would like to thank everyone who responded to our appeals.”