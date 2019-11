A man is due to appear in court charged in connection with a distraction burglary in Church Warsop, Mansfield.

John Mills, 49, of Chester-le-Street, Durham, is charged with burglary and theft and is set to appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court today (November 7).

Rectory Road

The charges relate to a distraction burglary at a home on Rectory Road on October 24.

READ MORE: Man arrested in connection with distraction burglary at elderly woman's home in Warsop