Duo knocked out bouncer and fought with police on night out in Mansfield

Jake Thomas knocked a doorman unconscious with one punch outside Lexis, on Clumber Street, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard, after he was told he could not leave with a drink, on May 7, at about 2.45am.

Rebecca Williams, prosecuting, said he ran off, pushing one police officer over and punching another in the nose, causing it to bleed.

As he was being arrested, his friend Jack Walker threw a pint glass which ‘came very close to hitting’ two officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lexis nightclub on Clumber Street.

He was being abusive, Ms Williams said, and punched one of the officers in the face, knocking off his glasses and helmet.

The court heard the pair, who live in Wales, are set to continue working in the Mansfield area until September.

Thomas, aged 26, of Ivy Dene Close, Trevethin, Pontypool, admitted common assault and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Walker, 25, of Ridgeway, St Cadoc's, Pontypool, admitted three counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said: "They say they live in a small town where everyone knows each other and everyone gets along.

“They know this type of behaviour is appalling and are ashamed. They are two young men who don't drink very often.

“What started as a relatively calm evening in terms of alcohol consumption got more and more and more.”

The court heard Thomas, a dad-of-one, has limited previous convictions and is ‘absolutely terrified at the prospect of prison’.

Walker, a dad-of-two who is expecting another child imminently, lost his brother in car accident 20 years ago, which had ‘a massive impact on his mental health.’ said Ms Pursglove.

He used to abuse cocaine and this led to a serious previous conviction, she said, adding: “Since then he has settled down.”

Thomas was jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for a year. He must carry out 130 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay £375 compensation to his victims, £85 costs and a £128 surcharge.