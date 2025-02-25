Drunken shoplifter abused staff in Sutton and offered to fight train driver

A drunken shoplifter who shouted abuse at staff in Sutton also offered to fight a train driver before threatening supermarket and hospital workers, a court has heard.

Gary Lovelock stole a £35 jacket from B&Q by turning it inside out, putting it on and walking out without paying, on January 4, said Ashley Witcher, prosecuting.

When members of staff challenged him he shouted abuse, then sat outside and swore at members of the public.

He fell asleep before trying to re-enter the store and shoved the security guard four or five times, shouting, "I'm supposed to be here, you're not supposed to be here. This is my country."

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Lovelock was drunk and abusive when he challenged a female train driver to a fight at Nottingham Railway Station, on January 7. The conductor had to step in before Lovelock was arrested.

Police were called to Cote Brasserie, Nottingham, where Lovelock was being abusive to staff and refusing to leave on December 12. He later tried to gain access to Wagamama and was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

Officers were called to reports of Lovelock kicking glass doors at Tesco, on Ashgate Road, Hucknall, on January 1. He was found in McDonald's, heavily intoxicated, and stuck his middle finger up saying, "How about that?" before swearing while a family with children were present.

Two days later he was arrested after shouting drunken abuse at security guards at the Queen's Medical Centre. The court heard he has 42 previous convictions for 77 offences, and is in breach of a suspended sentence.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Lovelock was “ashamed and embarassed”. He stole the coat to keep warm because he was homeless and freezing,” he said. “His record is littered with shop thefts to fund his alcohol addiction.

“His partner died at Christmas some years ago and the memory leads him to binge-drinking. He has been in custody since January 9 and has had a chance to dry out. He has reached out to his sister.”

Lovelock, aged 44, care of Musters Road, Nottingham, denied theft, making threats, and drunk and disorderly behaviour, at previous hearings at Nottingham Magistrates Court.

He received a community order with 140 hours unpaid work and was fined £120 with £100 compensation.