Drunken Mansfield teen punched neighbour in row over wheelie bin

A drunk Mansfield teenager punched one of his neighbours over a row about a wheelie bin, following his work’s Christmas party.

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told that Luke Harry Knight was seen dragging the wheelie bin into the centre of a traffic island close to his home in Tuckers Lane on December 14.

Mansfield-Magistrates' Court where Luke Knight appeared

The neighbour then went out to challenge his behaviour and was told to ‘go home’ by Knight, said Anthony Cheung, prosecuting.

The victim then called the police at around 11.30pm and Knight had tried to leave the scene, he said. But when the neighbour tried to prevent him he punched him “three or four times in the face.”

Speaking in his own defence Knight, who admitted assault and was of previous good character, said that he had little recollection of the incident, other than getting into an argument with someone.

He said: “I would like to apologise for what happened. I had been at the works Christmas do from about 2pm and then went into Mansfield town centre and drank about six or seven pints of lager and after that things got a bit foggy.

Knight added: “I do remember having an argument with someone, but not what it was about.”

Magistrates gave him a 12-month community order to include 60 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £100 in compensation to the victim, £85 prosecution costs and a £90 victim surcharge.”