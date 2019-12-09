Drunk workman produced knife in Mansfield takeaway

A drunken workman ended up in hot water when he went for a night out in the Mansfield area and got himself arrested for carrying a bladed article.

Peter Daniel Parrish was working in Warsop and went out to get himself a few drinks, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told on Friday, December 6,

He then went to a fast-food outlet and the down and produced a stanley knife from his work clothes, said Robert Carr, prosecuting.

“The defendant went into the Pizza Stop in High Street, Warsop, and showed a member of staff the stanley knife. Police found him slumped over a table and he had a stanley knife about his person.”

Police were called and Parrish, 32, of Fairfax Street, Lincoln, was found unconscious at a table, where he was arrested.

The court heard that Parrish didn’t threaten staff, and had made a mistake by going out drinking in his work clothes.

Defending, Chris Lacey said: “Due to the nature of his employment he has to carry a stanley knife. He doesn’t remember showing it to anyone. He went out for a drink and got inebriated, then he decided to go and get himself a kebab.”

Parrish was given 20 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and £122 victim surcharge.

Magistrates also ordered for the forfeiture and destruction of the knife.

