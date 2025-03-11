Drunk threatened to shoot female bouncer after he was refused entry to Mansfield nightclub

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

A drunk who threatened to shoot a female bouncer after he was refused entry to a Mansfield nightclub has lost his job, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Krystian Szyksznian had been thrown out of a nearby club for fighting moments before he was turned away from Rush, on Clumber Street, at 2.30am on February 15, said Becky Allsop, prosecuting.

He became aggressive and called the bouncer names before miming a gun and saying: “If I was in Poland I would have my shotgun and I would shoot you dead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, the bouncer said: “You expect verbal abuse from drunk people but even though I didn't expect he would shoot me I was left feeling unnerved.”

He told police he was very drunk and thought he had been spiked.

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said Szyksznian, of previous good character, deserved full credit for his guilty plea.

He had “little or no recollection of what happened” and lost his job with an NHS-related organisation as a result of the offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He woke up in a police cell the next day,” added Ms Clarson. “He is studying for a degree in business studies and hopes to set up his own business.

"He is now looking for a job. He is not entitled to claim benefits. I think he has learned a lesson the hard way.”

Szyksznian, aged 28, of John Woodhead Court, Mansfield, admitted making threats with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He received an 18-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £200 compensation.