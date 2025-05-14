Drunk Sutton woman punched fellow dancer at retro pub disco and smashed a photo booth
Amy Greatorex bumped into “multiple people” with her hips and shoulders on the dancefloor of a “90s & 00s Throwback” night in The Swan pub, in Mansfield, on Saturday April 12, said prosecutor Declan Austin.
When another dancer asked, “Do you mind?” Greatorex, aged 34, punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground. She tried to run off but was stopped by officers.
Her victim sustained a small cut to her cheek and was left feeling “shocked and upset.”
Greatorex, who officers described as “loud and obstructive,” initially claimed she had been assaulted.
While she was being photographed at the station, she punched the photo-booth screen three or four times causing £410 of damage.
The court heard she has nine previous convictions for 26 offences, including violence in 2012 and 2016. She was jailed for eight weeks in 2023 for battery and criminal damage.
Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said Greatorex was “having a good time until she became involved with the victim,” and she claims she responded after being confronted.
Mr Higginbotham said she has “managed to put alcohol squarely behind her”.
She is now working in a warehouse and hopes to raise money for charity, he added.
Greatorex, of Bath Street, Sutton, admitted assault by beating and criminal damage when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
She was fined £150, with £85 costs, a £60 surcharge, £200 compensation to her victim and £410 to Nottinghamshire Police.