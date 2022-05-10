Drunk patient tried to break out of Rainworth secure unit using a screwdriver

Prosecutor Emma Cornell said Karl Lambert 'will not be leaving detention anytime soon' after he was jailed for an offence in 2006 and later transferred to Cygnet Sherwood Lodge.

She said Lambert, aged 44, had a request for two hours of unsupervised leave turned down because staff could see he was drunk, on April 24.

“He accepted this and calmly returned to his room,” she said.

Cygnet Health Care's Sherwood House, on Rufford Colliery Lane, Rainworth.

“But he acquired a screwdriver and walked to the communal yard where he tried to pry open the security lock on the gate.”

Staff called police and Lambert was restrained. As he was taken to the floor he kicked out, making contact with the shins and legs of three officers and one staff member.

Magistrates heard he was taken to a room in the unit, rather than the police station, because of his mental health issues.

But when he got there Lambert began ripping free fixed items of furniture and hurling them at the door, this time hitting two police officers and a member of staff.

No injuries were sustained.

The court heard Lambert received a three-year conditional discharge in November last year, for assaulting three members of staff at the high-dependency complex care service, on Rufford Colliery Lane, following an incident in May.

Lesley Pidcock, mitigating, said the magistrates were limited in what punishments they could impose, but there was ‘no dispute about the facts’.

She said the Ministry of Justice has to authorise any release for Lambert, who has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act,

“He had worked his way up the trust system and was allowed to take his own medication,” she said. “He is now back to having his medication given to him at the hatch.

“He is frustrated about his ongoing detention.”