Drunk Mansfield man's sex assault on male shopkeeper was 'just a friendly hug'
Uldis Olehnovics forced his way into the shop "without warning" as the doors were being closed and put his arms around the man, on the night of April 9 last year, said Catherine Wilson, prosecuting.
He squeezed his victim’s bottom and ran his hands up and down his body.
“It wasn't a strong grip but he felt uncomfortable and described the attack as sexualised,” Ms Wilson said. “He froze in fear and shock and felt violated.”
Olehnovics, aged 44, was arrested with a wallet containing bank cards in someone else’s name, which he claimed he found in Coventry.
When he was shown CCTV of the incident, he said: “Yes, yes, I know I am gay. What are you going to do about it ? Take me to court?
"If he was injured he was a fragile guy.”
Olehnovics, who represented himself, said: "It is completely my fault. I shouldn't have done what I have done.
"I am so sorry. It happened a long time ago. I apologise."
Olehnovics, aged 46, of Talbot Street, Mansfield, admitted assault and theft by finding, but denied there was any sexual element to the offence until a trial convicted him of sexual assault on February 21.
The case was adjourned for probation reports until Thursday when he received a 12 month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation days.
He was ordered to pay £620 costs, £114 surcharge, and £100 compensation to his victim.