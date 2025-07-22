Drunk Mansfield man's sex assault on male shopkeeper was 'just a friendly hug'

A drunk Latvian man from Mansfield who groped a male shopkeeper while demanding to buy more beer told police it was “just a friendly hug,” a court has heard.

Uldis Olehnovics forced his way into the shop "without warning" as the doors were being closed and put his arms around the man, on the night of April 9 last year, said Catherine Wilson, prosecuting.

He squeezed his victim’s bottom and ran his hands up and down his body.

“It wasn't a strong grip but he felt uncomfortable and described the attack as sexualised,” Ms Wilson said. “He froze in fear and shock and felt violated.”

Olehnovics, aged 44, was arrested with a wallet containing bank cards in someone else’s name, which he claimed he found in Coventry.

When he was shown CCTV of the incident, he said: “Yes, yes, I know I am gay. What are you going to do about it ? Take me to court?

"If he was injured he was a fragile guy.”

Olehnovics, who represented himself, said: "It is completely my fault. I shouldn't have done what I have done.

"I am so sorry. It happened a long time ago. I apologise."

Olehnovics, aged 46, of Talbot Street, Mansfield, admitted assault and theft by finding, but denied there was any sexual element to the offence until a trial convicted him of sexual assault on February 21.

The case was adjourned for probation reports until Thursday when he received a 12 month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation days.

He was ordered to pay £620 costs, £114 surcharge, and £100 compensation to his victim.