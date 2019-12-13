Drunk gas engineer attacked Worksop paramedic after flagging him down for a lift

A drunken gas engineer assaulted an emergency worker after he flagged down an ambulance in Worksop and asked for a lift home, a court heard.

James Vaughan, aged 35, of Worksop Road, South Anston, had agreed to meet up with friends after a ‘bad day at work’, only to arrive late and having to play ‘catch-up’.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told on Friday, December 6, that Vaughan had then become separated from his friends and couldn’t find a taxi to take him home.

Prosecuting, Robert Carr, told the court that Vaughan first flagged down the ambulance as its crew were returning to base in Gateford Road, Worksop, in the early hours of Saturday, November 16.

But when they could make no sense out of him they returned to the base nearby.

Mr Carr said the ambulance crew then saw Vaughan walking towards them, where he asked for a lift, before slumping down the side of the vehicle.

Both staff went to help Vaughan, who then pushed a paramedic in the chest.

Mitigating, Pam Coxon said: “He was in a poor state, to be honest. He was late and then found himself drinking hard to catch up with them. Someone suggested going to Worksop, but he was reluctant because there are often difficulties getting back to the South Anston area. He had the money but couldn’t find a taxi to take him.”

“Then he lost his friends and had no way of getting home.

“As he was walking, he saw the ambulance and decided he would try and blag a lift.”

Mrs Coxon told the court that one of the ambulance staff offered to call for help from Vaughan’s mobile phone - firstly his mother, who died six years ago, and then his father, who he has a poor relationship with.

This may have angered Vaughan and caused him to lash out, she said, although he had virtually no recollection of the incident.

Vaughan pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker.

Vaughan was fined £350, and ordered to pay £50 compensation, £85 in costs and a £35 victim surcharge.