Drunk female HGV driver from Mansfield crashed into parked car in Selston

A female HGV driver who crashed her car into the back of a parked vehicle, left the scene and hid in a garden.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court heard today (Friday, September 27), that Emmalene Amanda Nicholls, 42, of The Rodery, Mansfield, had 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mg.

She was found in the garden close to the scene of the collision in Nottingham Road, Selston, at around 9.15pm on August 31 this year, and also had her dog in the vehicle, the court heard.

She had been drinking wine earlier in the evening and could not explain why she had decided to drive.

Mitigating, Donna Pursglove said: "She is a HGV driver and is going to lose her employment because of this - it's going to have a massive impact on her.

"She had a horse-riding accident when she was young, which causes her memory loss, and led to her suffering from depression.

"She has also endured an abusive relationship, with her former partner being sent to prison for assaulting her.

"She has little recall of the incident - she was with her dog and says she would never put him at risk. She rarely drinks alcohol and she cannot believe that she put herself in a situation where she could have harmed herself, or anybody else.

"She has not drunk since the incident. She loves her job and says she is very good at it."

Nicholls, who admitted the offence, was banned from driving for 20 months, but was offered a drink-driving rehabilitation course, which will reduce the ban by 152 days if completed by October 24 next year.

She was also fined £400, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 victim surcharge.